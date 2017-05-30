NEIU To Lay Off Nearly 200 Employees

(CBS) — Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago says it will lay off 180 employees to help it get through the state’s budget impasse.
NEIU says it hopes to keep the cuts away from the classroom, but officials say the downside is that there will be fewer people around to help students with their needs.
The university already had taken some significant steps because of a lack of state funding. The school has had a couple of temporary shutdowns and furloughed employees earlier this year.
NEIU President Richard Helldobler has signaled the furlough program will continue to help the school keep its doors open.
The university has reportedly saved a few million dollars through the program.