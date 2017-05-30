Pritzker Discusses Resolving Budget Stalemate, Puts Down Rauner

CHICAGO (CBS) — Democratic candidate for governor, J.B. Pritzker joined volunteers on Tuesday at a pro-choice phone bank in the 43rd Ward and used the event to question Governor Bruce Rauner’s commitment to balancing the budget.

Reporters asked him how he would resolve the budget stalemate in Springfield. WBBM’s Political Editor Craig Dellimore has that story.

Democrat J.B. Pritzker said he believes the only way to resolve the budget standoff in Springfield is to get Governor Bruce Rauner out of office. He said the republican incumbent does not seem to really want a budget.

“Of course, to break the stalemate we need to defeat Governor Rauner,” Pritzker said. “Right now, he seems to be holding up this right wing agenda and saying I won’t give you a budget, unless you give me my right wing agenda, which has nothing to do with that budget. So, at the moment, it is hard to tell what it is that this Governor will do next.”

Pritzker said the Governor apparently does not really want a budget since he opposes even legislation that includes things he favors.

Would Pritzker support the democratic budget passed by the Senate?

He said it has some challenges and he wants to see what the House does with it. Asked about rival democrat Chris Kennedy outlining his vision for Illinois, Pritzker sidestepped a comparison.

“While the important thing I think for both of us is to focus on the failures of Bruce Rauner and how we might improve the state over what Bruce Rauner is doing. Personally, I think Bruce Rauner in every action has failed this state.”

Pritzker was on the North Side helping volunteers at a pro-choice phone bank lobby support for House Bill 40, a pro-choice measure that republican Governor Bruce Rauner said he will veto.