Rizzo, Bryant, Heyward Highlight Cubs’ Contingent In 1st Returns Of All-Star Balloting

(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, third baseman Kris Bryant and outfielder Jason Heyward are in line to start the All-Star Game after the first returns in balloting were released Tuesday.
Rizzo (452,620 votes) and Bryant (632,900) lead at their respective positions, while Heyward (344,166) ranks third among outfielders. Willson Contreras (355,289) is second at catcher and Addison Russell (379,640) is second at shortstop.
Javier Baez is second among second baseman, while Ben Zobrist is fourth and Kyle Schwarber fifth among outfielders.
Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper leads the National League with 900,079 votes.
Last season, the Cubs’ entire infield started the All-Star Game.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.