Undocumented Grandmother Gets Reprieve — For Now

(CBS) — It was tense few hours Tuesday for a suburban grandmother. The undocumented immigrant had a meeting with immigration officers.

As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, her fate is still uncertain.

Genoveva Ramirez, 67, was surrounded by family and dozens of supporters as she entered a Chicago building to check in with the U.S. Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ramirez, a grandmother of 10, was summoned to the ICE office for what was called an “appointment.”

The undocumented immigrant, who’s lived Chicago for 16 years, was on the radar of ICE after a minor traffic infraction four years ago.

She says two years ago officials told her that her case was not a high priority.

Now, with the Trump Administration vowing to crack down on undocumented immigrants, Ramirez wondered if she’d be detained or sent back to Mexico.

Her supporters were nervous. After 90 minutes, Ramirez came back downstairs. She has to return for another meeting Aug. 31.

“I think it’s bad news because we have to come back August 31st. I think it’s bad news that the government is wasting its resources on people who are not priorities,” Mony Ruiz-Velasco, an attorney, said.

ICE officials could not be reached for comment Tuesday.