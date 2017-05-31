Chris Bosio: No Panic For Cubs In NL Central Where ‘Everybody’s Just Trying To Find Themselves’

(CBS) Just shy of the one-third mark of the season, the Cubs have lost five in a row and sit below .500 at 25-26, in second place in the NL Central, 1.5 games behind the division-leading Brewers.
So what’s the level of concern?
“It’s still pretty loose,” pitching coach Chris Bosio said on the Mully and Hanley Show on Wednesday morning. “Just because of the division we’re in. Nobody’s really found their footwork yet. We’re certainly in that mix. Yeah, we’re understanding of how we’re playing, but at the same time, there’s not any panic there because we know we’re still just a little banged up in a division where nobody’s running away with anything right now. Everybody’s just trying to find themselves.”
