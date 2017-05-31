Woman Struck By Bus Sues CTA, Seeks More Than $100,000 In Damages

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman hit by a Chicago Transit Authority bus in January as she crossed a street in the Loop is suing the driver and the transit agency.
The two-count lawsuit, filed by Rosalba Robles on Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court, seeks more than $100,000 in damages for negligence, according to court documents.
Robles was crossing north at Clark and Washington streets about 4:53 p.m. Jan. 30 when she was struck by a 2008 New Flyer Bus traveling east, according to the suit.
As a result of being struck, Robles suffered “injuries of a personal, permanent and pecuniary nature,” according to the suit.
The CTA did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
© Copyright 2017 Sun-Times Media, LLC. All rights reserved.