Cubs Fall 2-1 To Padres, Capping An 0-6 Road Trip

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Franchy Cordero tripled in the eighth and scored on Yangervis Solarte’s fielder’s choice and the San Diego Padres beat Chicago, 2-1, on Wednesday, the Cubs’ season-high sixth straight loss.

Luis Perdomo and two relievers combined to hold the struggling Cubs to three hits. The rebuilding Padres won their season-high fourth straight game and swept the Cubs for the first time since Aug. 6-8, 2012.

The defending World Series champion Cubs, who were swept at the Dodgers during the weekend, finished their first winless trip of at least six games since Aug. 3-8, 2012, when they also lost three at Los Angeles and three at San Diego.

Overall the Cubs have lost seven in a row on the road.

Cordero, who made his big league debut on Saturday, tripled to right-center off Koji Uehara (1-3) leading off the eighth. Solarte hit a grounder to second baseman Ian Happ, whose throw home wasn’t in time to get Cordero.

Brad Hand (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the second. Anthony Rizzo was hit with a pitch for the second time in three games and didn’t look happy about it. He tossed his bat aside and slowly walked to first. He stole second, advanced on Happ’s fly to center field and scored on Willson Contreras’ two-out infield single.

Ryan Schimpf tied it with a leadoff homer off Jake Arrieta in the second. Shimpf came in hitting .166. Of his 25 hits, 14 are homers.

Arrieta went six innings, holding San Diego to one run and five hits while striking out seven and walking two.

Perdomo allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, struck out four and walked two.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Return home for an off day Thursday before RHP John Lackey (4-5, 5.18) is scheduled to oppose RHP Lance Lynn (4-3, 2.93) in the opener of a three-game series against St. Louis.

Padres: After a day off, LHP Clayton Richard (3-6, 4.33) is scheduled to open a three-game series against Colorado, which will counter with RHP German Marquez (4-2,3.76)

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.