Man Shot And Killed In Hammond

CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in northwest Indiana.
James Miller, 21, suffered a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Hohman Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office.
Miller, who lived in Park Forest, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:55 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
Hammond police did not immediately release further details about the shooting.
