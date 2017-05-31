Martellus Bennett Delivers Championship Rings To Morgan Park Basketball Team

(CBS) About two months after he stepped up to help fund championship rings for the Morgan Park boys’ basketball team’s state title-winning team, ex-Bear and current Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has helped delivered the hardware to the youngsters.
Bennett also helped design the ring in conjunction with Jostens. Late Tuesday, he posted a photo commemorating the delivery of the rings to Morgan Park players to his Instagram account.
**Swipe*** Early this year @siggib passed along the story of Morgan Park Boys Basketball Team, they had won the state championship but Chicago Public School didn't have the funds to purchase the rings, and were trying to raise money to get em. So I bought em for em. I decided to design em too so these are very special, #martyland collection. Lol. Today I was able to deliver those rings thanks to the fine folks @jostensinc turning my designs into these very fucking cool State Champs Ring. I'm happy to be a part of this teams' championship. #theimaginationagency
The Mustangs won won the 3A state title in March against Fenwick, but neither the school nor CPS had the financial resources for the players, coaches and staff to get championship rings. Athletic director Michael Berger made a plea on Twitter asking for help in late March, after which Bennett, comedian Hannibal Buress and Fenwick — again, the losing team — were among those who stepped up with generous donations to help the Mustangs get championship rings.
Morgan Park thanked Bennett for his support and efforts.