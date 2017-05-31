Red Sox Top White Sox, 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Pablo Sandoval hit a tiebreaking single in Boston’s four-run sixth inning and Drew Pomeranz struck out eight in his second straight win, helping the Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, on Wednesday night.
Sandoval went 3-for-4 in his first game since he was activated from the disabled list Tuesday after being sidelined by a sprained right knee.
It was an encouraging sign for the Red Sox, who are in need of some help at the plate with Dustin Pedroia sidelined by a sprained left wrist.
Chicago wasted a great start by Mike Pelfrey in its second consecutive loss after winning four of five.
The big right-hander struck out five while pitching five scoreless innings of two-hit ball, leaving him with a 1.13 ERA over his last three games.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.