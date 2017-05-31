Slain Uber Driver Was Man Of Many Interests, His Sister Says

(CBS) — As Lincolnwood police investigate the stabbing death of 34-year-old Grant Nelson — a driver for Uber and Lyft — his family is trying to deal with his death.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“I think I’m going to remember Grant most when I’m watching films, wondering what his take would’ve been,” Nelson’s sister, Alex, says.
Her brother was a film lover, but also an animal lover and a classical music lover. He was a pianist.
“You know, I think Grant was the kind of man who never knew his true life’s calling,” the sibling says. “Unfortunately, now he never will get to find that.”
Police say the ridesharing driver was killed as he was dropping off a passenger at Touhy and Lincoln early Tuesday.
A suspect is in custody.