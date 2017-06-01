Chicago 5K Event Raises Money — And Violence Awareness

(CBS) — Hundreds of people took part in Chicago’s fourth annual Race Against Gun Violence.
The 5 k walk and run was not just a statement. Proceeds go to a number of the social service agencies that are increasingly squeezed by the state’s budget crisis.
Former U.S. Education Secretary and Chicago Schools CEO Arne Duncan ran, saying it was fun with a mission.
“What we’re doing in our communities for children is not fair,” Duncan said. “They’ve living with a level of fear and trauma that is unacceptable.”
The Rev. Michael Pfleger walked, and said one weekend in which violent crime dropped is not enough.
He said that the city cannot put 1,300 additional police officers on the street every weekend. He said out-of-the-box thinking is needed and adds any solution must include jobs, housing, education and opportunity.