Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo Announces His Engagement

(CBS) Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Thursday evening announced his engagement.
The 27-year-old Rizzo posted a photo of he and now-fiancee Emily Vakos to Twitter, saying, “Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. and Mrs. Rizzo.”
The Cubs had an off day Thursday ahead of facing the Cardinals on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Vakos was a ubiquitous presence alongside Rizzo in the offseason after the Cubs won the World Series. The two went on a vacation to Thailand shortly after the season ended and walked the red carpet at the Grammys in February.