1 Killed, 7 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was killed and at least seven other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

The 32-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 8:35 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Houston in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released information on the fatality.

The day’s latest nonfatal shooting happened at 11:07 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, where a 22-year-old man was standing outside in the 4000 block of West Jackson when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg, police said. The man, who was not cooperating with investigators, was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

At 11:05 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg while she was standing outside in the 5000 block of West Adams in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. She was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times about 9:20 p.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. He was in the 4100 block of West Cullerton when someone walked up to him and opened fire, police said. He was struck in his ankles, knee and foot, and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At 6:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was driving an off-road vehicle in the 1400 block of West 49th Street when a male in another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the back, police said. Following the shooting, the wounded man drove himself to the 4800 block of South Racine, where emergency crews were called, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, and his condition was stabilized.

A 34-year-old man was shot at 5:16 p.m. in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side. He was getting out of a vehicle in the 5300 block of South Cornell when someone walked up and shot him in his side and arm before running away, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a 22-year-old man was shot in the foot in another Austin neighborhood attack. Someone walked up to the man at 12:44 p.m. in the 700 block of North Lockwood and opened fire, police said. The man was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

The day’s first shooting left a taxi driver wounded at 1:04 a.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 58-year-old was picking up a passenger in the 700 block of North Avers when someone shot the driver in the chest, police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, three people were killed and at least 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

