Extra-Alarm Fire Burning At Logan Square Furniture Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire at a Logan Square furniture and appliance store Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at a storefront near Milwaukee and Central Park avenues around 7:45 a.m., according to the Fire Department. It was quickly upgraded to a 2-11 alarm, sending dozens of crews to the scene.
Milwaukee and Central Park avenues were both closed between Diversey and Belmnont.
The CTA said it was rerouting #56/Milwaukee buses around the scene.
Neighboring buildings also reportedly were evacuated, due to fears the roof of the burning building would collapse.
There were no reports of injuries as of 8:25 a.m.