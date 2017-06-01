Extra-Alarm Fire Burning At Logan Square Furniture Store

June 1, 2017 8:28 AM
Filed Under: Extra-Alarm Fire, Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters were battling an extra-alarm fire at a Logan Square furniture and appliance store Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at a storefront near Milwaukee and Central Park avenues around 7:45 a.m., according to the Fire Department. It was quickly upgraded to a 2-11 alarm, sending dozens of crews to the scene.

Milwaukee and Central Park avenues were both closed between Diversey and Belmnont.

The CTA said it was rerouting #56/Milwaukee buses around the scene.

Neighboring buildings also reportedly were evacuated, due to fears the roof of the burning building would collapse.

There were no reports of injuries as of 8:25 a.m.

