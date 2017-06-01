Memo To Mr. Trump, Pittsburgh Thinks Climate Change Is Real

By John Dodge
CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald J. Trump on Thursday put the world on notice that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord.
That agreement, according to the United Nations, “brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.”
Mr. Trump says the deal is bad for the American economy and threatens U.S. jobs.
As part of his rationale for withdrawing, Mr. Trump said, “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”
According to a poll done by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, a large majority of people in Pennsylvania believe climate change is happening. In Pittsburgh, that number reaches about 75 percent.
The mayor of Pittsburgh responded to Trump’s decision, saying his city will remain committed to the Paris agreement.