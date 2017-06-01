Man Kills Stepfather After Being Told Not To Disrespect His Mother

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man killed his stepfather on Monday after being told not to disrespect his mother, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors say 52-year-old Oscar Clay was killed in the family’s home in the 1700 block of North Naragansett, after trying to protect his wife from her own son.
Leshaun Hodges, 27, was yelling profanities at his mother on Monday afternoon in the family’s home in the 1700 block of North Naragansett Avenue. Her husband, Hodges stepfather, Oscar Clay told Hodges not to disrespect his mother, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.
That is when Hodges allegedly went into a bedroom, got a gun and pointed it at his mother.
Clay helped his wife safely exit the house and that’s when officials say Hodges shot his 52-year-old stepfather six times, including four times in the chest. Hodges allegedly killed Clay for blocking the front door where his mother escaped.
Hodges is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at Cook County Jail on no bond.
The 27-year-old man was on parole for armed-robbery conviction.