Police Search For Thief Who Stole Jewelry From Van In St. Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) – St. Charles Police continue to search for the thieves who stole about $500,000 worth of jewelry from a van. Police believe it was a targeted heist.
Gopal Kapoor had just finished a day of selling at the St. Charles Fine Arts Show, packed his van and went to dinner on Saturday. WBBM’s Jim Gudas has the story.
“Then I came back, like an hour or something like that, then I saw the glass,” Kapoor said.
When he returned, someone stole his jewelry, as well as his clothes and camping equipment.
“We don’t have any leads at this point, but typically in our experience for jewelry thefts is that we find that these are pretty much targeted,” said St. Charles Police Deputy Chief Dave Kintz.
Kapoor did not have insurance. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help him get back on his feet.