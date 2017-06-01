Tips To Save On Summer Travel

(CBS) — The summer travel season is here and it can be expensive.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker has some ideas for cutting your costs.

The in-thing to do this summer: road trips. Saturday is the most expensive day to fill up, but on Monday morning, gas prices are among their lowers, says Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy.com.

“In the suburbs you can save five to 10 cents a gallon,” he says, “in the city it’s a little less — 2 to 4 cents a gallon.”

If you’re going to a National Park this year, 4th graders can get an annual pass for free.

Seniors 62 and older can buy a lifetime pass for just $10.

Consider visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands, where you’ll get $300 in tour and activity credits if you stay in certain hotels.

Or skip the hotel altogether and try house-sitting. For an annual fee of $20 to $119, you’ll get free lodging during your vacation; in exchange, you’ll be asked to take care of pets.

For travellers eyeing Europe, Mark Albert of the Voyage Report says booking on a Sunday can be cheaper than a Friday.

A couple more tips: You can find good airfare deals, domestic or international, by buying a ticket at least 21 days ahead of travel.

You can sign up for a pass that gets you into all Canadian national parks this year for free.