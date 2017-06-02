Bond Set At $3 Million For Bartlett Man Accused of Murdering Wife

WHEATON (CBS) — A Bartlett man is being held on $3 million bond, accused of strangling his wife during an argument.
Police say Carlo Madonia, 58, was standing in the kitchen of his home on Tuesday with blood on his hands and was taken into custody.
When officers searched the home, they found the body of his wife, Nancy, upstairs.
Officials said the defendant and his wife got into a verbal altercation and the argument turned physical, resulting in Madonia strangling his wife to death.
“Domestic violence continues to be a very serious problem,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly twenty people per minute are physically abused by a spouse or intimate partner in the United States.
“This equates to more than 10 million victims of domestic violence every year.
“I extend my sincerest condolences to Nancy’s family and friends as they try to come to terms with this senseless loss of life.’
Madonia’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12.