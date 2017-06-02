Chicago Deactivates A Dozen Red-Light Cameras At 6 Intersections

(CBS) – You can’t fight city hall, but you might be able to convince someone there to deactivate a handful of red-light cameras.
The city of Chicago on Friday shut down 12 red-light enforcement cameras at six intersections, following the results of a safety study and feedback from residents in the affected areas.
Northwestern University Transportation Center says the unpopular red-light cameras have delivered “significant safety benefits,” but zeroed in on six crossings with two cameras each where results were not significant, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.
The intersections:
- 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue
- Western Avenue and 71st Street
- Western Avenue and Pershing Road
- Grand Avenue and Oak Park Avenue
- Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue
- Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road
Last month, CDOT held public meetings with residents from the communities near the intersections. Crews will remove the equipment in coming weeks.