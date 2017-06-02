Chicago Deactivates A Dozen Red-Light Cameras At 6 Intersections

June 2, 2017 4:36 PM
(CBS) – You can’t fight city hall, but you might be able to convince someone there to deactivate a handful of red-light cameras.

The city of Chicago on Friday shut down 12 red-light enforcement cameras at six intersections, following the results of a safety study and feedback from residents in the affected areas.

Northwestern University Transportation Center says the unpopular red-light cameras have delivered “significant safety benefits,” but zeroed in on six crossings with two cameras each where results were not significant, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

The intersections:

  • 95th Street and Stony Island Avenue
  • Western Avenue and 71st Street
  • Western Avenue and Pershing Road
  • Grand Avenue and Oak Park Avenue
  • Irving Park Road and Kedzie Avenue
  • Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road

Last month, CDOT held public meetings with residents from the communities near the intersections. Crews will remove the equipment in coming weeks.

 

