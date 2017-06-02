Chicago Paramedic’s Death Ruled A Suicide

(CBS) — The 28-year-old Chicago paramedic who died after being found inside a burning Mt. Greenwood home committed suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Friday.
Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fully involved house fire at 114th and South St. Louis. Once they extinguished the blaze, firefighters found a gunshot wound victim in the basement, officials said.
That victim — later identified at Robert Spoon — was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Spoon had a gunshot wound to the head and burns, said the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death a suicide.
The Chicago Fire Department paramedic had been with the department for 2 1/2 years and also worked for the Hometown Fire Protection District, officials said.