Chicago Paramedic’s Death Ruled A Suicide

June 2, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Fire Department, Robert Spoon, suicide

(CBS) — The 28-year-old Chicago paramedic who died after being found inside a burning Mt. Greenwood home committed suicide, the Cook County Medical Examiner said Friday.

Crews responded Thursday afternoon to a fully involved house fire at 114th and South St. Louis. Once they extinguished the blaze, firefighters found a gunshot wound victim in the basement, officials said.

That victim — later identified at Robert Spoon — was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Spoon had a gunshot wound to the head and burns, said the medical examiner’s office, which ruled the death a suicide.

The Chicago Fire Department paramedic had been with the department for 2 1/2 years and also worked for the Hometown Fire Protection District, officials said.

 

