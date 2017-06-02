Goodman Cancels Play ‘Pamplona’ Due To Illness Of Star Stacy Keach

(CBS) – Chicago’s Goodman Theatre is cancelling the run of “Pamplona” – a biographical one-man play about writer Ernest Hemingway – due to the illness of star Stacy Keach.
Keach fell ill on stage earlier Tuesday night, and the production ended suddenly. The veteran stage and film and television actor, who is 75, underwent tests and reportedly had been fine during rehearsals.
“According to Keach’s family, doctors treating the stage and screen star have advised a period of rest and recuperation; as such, the Goodman has made the decision to cancel the remainder of the run. Out of respect for Keach and his family’s wishes for privacy, there are no additional comments at this time,” the Goodman said in a news release.
Ticket holders will be offered a full refund or can see other shows as an alternative.
“Pamplona” was scheduled to run through June 25.