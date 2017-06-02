Lines Continue at Chicago’s New Nutella Cafe

— Crowds have been nonstop since the world’s first stand-alone Nutella Cafe opened on Wednesday morning in downtown Chicago.

“We just wanted to experience the nuance of Nutella Cafe. The novelty of it,” said Elizabeth Wheat, from Chicago who’s hosting her family from Charleston, South Carolina. “We just started looking over the menu and Nutella waffles are a front runner right now,” she laughed.

Wheat said she has seen the crowds over the last few days, but decided to jump in line.

“I’m a diabetic so we’ll see if there is anything for me here,” said Henry Guerard, Wheat’s father.

“When we were in Italy, Nutella is everywhere so it’s fun to come and have it be here too,” said Marcia Guerard, who said she’s planning on ordering a crepe.

Fuad Kelmendi from Niles brought his sister and brother-in-law from Switzerland.

“This is their first trip here to Chicago. People from Europe love Nutella. It’s one of the best so we decided to come today because they are leaving soon,” he said. “We saw the long lines and we didn’t make it in last night before it closed. We want to wait too and get in today.”

Located on Michigan Avenue just south of Lake Street near Millennium Park, the cafe serves all kinds of Nutella-laden treats, including crepes, waffles, baked goods and desserts, as well as paninis and salads.

“Everyone loves Nutella!” laughed Kim Schrieber who’s hosting her friend from Michigan. “It’s the first week, we have to do this. I’m not surprised there are lines. I drove by and saw it and said we have to go,” she said.

“I’m going to order the crepes,” said Grace DiRidder. “I can’t wait.”

A Nutella cafe spokesperson says they expect lines and crowds throughout the summer.

“Oh yeah, there’ll be lines all week, all month,” said Schrieber.