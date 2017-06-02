LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Police: Man Found Dead On Montrose Dog Beach

June 2, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Man Found Dead, Montrose Dog Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was found dead on the Montrose Dog Beach early Friday on the North Side, according to police.

A park district employee found the unidentified man about 3:30 a.m. on the shore in the dog-friendly area off the 500 block of West Montrose.

The man, possibly homeless, was dead at the scene, police said.

Area North detectives have launched a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch