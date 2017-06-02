Police Release Images Of Possible Suspects In A New Lenox Assault

CHICAGO (CBS) – A well-used trail in the South suburbs will have extra police this weekend.

A woman said two men assaulted her while she was walking her dog, and police believe they have a good idea who they are looking for.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres has the story from Old Plank Road Trail in New Lenox.

The attacked happened Sunday at Old Plank Road Trail. Will County Forest Preserve Police just released images of two men they believe may have been involved and are asking for the public’s help to identify them. The photo was taken from a security camera at a Frankfort business.

Police said the woman was running with her dog on the Old Plank Road Trail near the entrance to the Hickory Creek bikeway around 6 p.m. when two men in their 20s approached her. One of the men reportedly grabbed her arm, then her waist, but she was able to get away.

The woman posted about the incident on Facebook asking for people to share the information she provided and warning other women by saying in part:

“I always carry a knife and pepper spray in my bag, but I did not have enough reaction time to grab either. If my dog hadn’t been there and I had never taken self-defense classes who knows what would have happened. I want to see these guys get caught for what they did and receive the punishment they deserve.”

Will County Forest Preserve District Police are asking anyone who may recognize the two men to contact them.