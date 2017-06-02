LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Search Resumes For Man Who Jumped Into Fox River In Algonquin

June 2, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Algonquin, Dive Team Search, fisherman, Fox River, Man Jumps Into River, Search

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man who jumped into the Fox River on Thursday night in northwest suburban Algonquin.

A fisherman saw the man leap into the water about 9 p.m. near Route 62 and North River Road, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Strong currents might have swept the man over a dam near that juncture of the river, fire officials said.

Dive teams searched the area until about midnight to no avail, officials said. They were preparing to resume searching about 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Algonquin police could not immediately be reached for more details.

