Security Top Of Mind At Chicago Events This Weekend

(CBS) – More than 50,000 will pack Soldier Field each night this weekend to watch the band U2 perform live.
In the wake of the Manchester bombing, security plans are top of mind.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
City officials won’t say many additional officers will working this weekend, but they say you will see more police presence, not only at the U2 concerts, but also at Wrigley Field and other big events like Gospel Fest this weekend.
Also, they asking you to pay attention to your surroundings.
“It’s so sad that we need extra security, but I’d rather have it and better be safe than sorry,” concert goer Haley Russo says.
City officials say Soldier Field will be surrounded by several rings of security. That includes a 24-hour, fully staffed command center.
Manchester is still sending shockwaves across the globe. On Friday, more than 80,000 people in Germany had to evacuate a large rock concert because of a terror threat there.