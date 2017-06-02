Suspect In Custody After 2 Shot In Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Gunfire erupted early Friday in a West Rogers Park alley in the 1600 block of West Jonquil Terrace, where a group of people were talking outside various cars at around 12:40 a.m.

That is when a man wearing a hoodie walked up to the group and opened fire indiscriminately.

A 42-year-old man was shot once in the back and twice in the buttocks, police said.

A 64-year-old woman was insider her apartment when a stray bullet struck her in her arm.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and are currently listed in stable condition.

John Williams said his brother is one of the victims. He was with him in the alley when the shooter opened fire for unknown reasons.

Williams said what is most disturbing is the demeanor of the shooter while he was pulling the trigger.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, and a suspect was in custody at Area North headquarters, police said. Charges were pending.

