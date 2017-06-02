Tigers Clobber White Sox 15-5

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera had his 1,000th career extra-base hit, J.D. Martinez fell a single short of the cycle, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 15-5 Friday night.
Cabrera and Martinez combined for five hits, all for extra bases, and six RBIs in eight at-bats. John Hicks and Mikie Mahtook also homered for Detroit.
Michael Fulmer (6-3) allowed a season-high five runs and seven hits in seven innings.
White Sox starter Derek Holland (4-5) allowed eight runs and eight hits, including three homers, in 2 1/3 innings.
The Tigers took the lead in the first when Nicholas Castellanos walked and scored on Cabrera’s RBI double. Two batters later, Martinez made it 2-0 with a double to left-center field. Mahtook made it 3-0 in the second with a home run over the bullpens in left-centerfield. Cabrera hit a two-run double later in the inning.
The Tigers led 10-1 before Chicago scored three runs in the fifth.
