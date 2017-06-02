UPDATE: Man Turns Himself In After Abandoning Baby And Fleeing

CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest Indiana man who has been charged with beating the mother of his children, leaving his baby in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle and fleeing turned himself in to authorities Friday morning.
Billie Roy White Jr. battered the mother of his children Saturday in the 500 block of Carolina Street, according to a statement from Gary police. He then left with their 4-month old baby.
White returned without the baby and refused to tell the child’s mother where the baby was, police said. He once again left the area, and the mother contacted police.
Officers searched the area for the baby and later found the child in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle, police said.
White, 26, of Gary, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent and felony domestic battery, police said. He was at large when the charges were filed but turned himself in Friday morning at the Lake County Jail.
