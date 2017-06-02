Watch: Dexter Fowler Receives Championship Ring From Cubs, Leads Off With Homer For Cardinals

(CBS) It was quite the Friday afternoon for Dexter Fowler.
Ahead of his Cardinals facing the Cubs at Wrigley Field, Fowler was presented with his 2016 championship ring by former Chicago teammates Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward.
Then Fowler did what he did in Game 7 of the World Series last November — he led off the contest with a home run. Fowler received a warm ovation upon receiving his ring and walking to the plate, then some boos as he rounded the bases to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead.