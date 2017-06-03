Body Recovered From Fox River After Man Runs Out On Restaurant Check

(CBS) – The body of the man believed to have run from an Algonquin restaurant before jumping into the Fox River has been recovered, police say.
The remains of Ernest Prentic, 29, of Carpentersville, have been turned over to the Kane County Coroner’s Office, Algonquin police said in a news release.
Earlier this week, police put out a community alert seeking information about a man who fled Nero’s Restaurant, 300 Eastgate Court, Thursday evening without paying his tab. He was seen running toward the Fox River and leaping in, police said.
Dive teams searched the area Thursday and Friday.