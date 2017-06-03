Police Kill Suspect Who Shot At Officers: CPD

June 3, 2017 10:22 AM By Lauren Victory
(CBS) — A police-involved shooting has left one person dead in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred near 59th and State around 11 p.m. Friday.

Officers were on a new “summer mobile detail” when they say they saw a group of men in an alley near 5834 South Wabash, according to Chicago police.

The uniformed cops approached in their unmarked car, and a suspect fired a shot at the vehicle, striking it. Officers returned fire, police say, fatally injuring the suspect.

A police official at the scene said a weapon was recovered.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.

