Play Pals: Theater Initiative For Children

CHICAGO (CBS) — As we head into summer, you might be looking at day camps and other programs to keep your kids active now that school’s letting out. But what about your little thespian?
Erica Daniels, managing director of Victory Gardens Theater, told CBS 2 about a new program called “Play Pals.”
Play Pals is a collaboration between Victory Gardens Theater and Emerald City Theatre, where one adult can see a show at Victory Gardens’ Native Gardens theater, and bring up to three children ages 4 and 11 to a theater workshop.
“Major teaching artists in the city will work with the kids on theater games, using their imagination to tell stories; teaching them teamwork, collaboration, how to use that imagination to build their own self-esteem,” Daniels said.
The workshops also can teach children some basic acting skills.
Daniels said the ages of 4 to 11 are a great time for kids to start learning about acting and the theater.
“I think the imagination is really huge at that point. We haven’t gotten jaded. We haven’t thought through things too much,” she said. “We’re going to split them into two different groups. So there will be a younger group, and there’ll be an older group. So nobody will feel like they’re the odd man out.”
Play Pals workshops have been scheduled for Sunday, June 4, and Sunday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can get tickets here.