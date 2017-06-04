Chef Michael Lachowicz’s “Flavor Fit” Recipes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Restaurant Michael chef Michael Lachowicz showed us how to make French cuisine without all the fat.
Roasted Baby Red And Golden Beets, Roquefort Dressing & Pickled Cantaloupe
Serves 6
For the pickled melon:
-2 medium sized, ripe cantaloupe or honeydew melons, peeled, seeded and cut or melon balled
-1 cup superfine caster sugar
-3/4 cup rice wine vinegar
-1 teaspoon kosher salt
-1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or 1 seeded split jalapeno pepper
-3 sprigs fresh mint
-3 sprigs fresh cilantro
Method:
Bring all ingredients to a simmer except melon and simmer gently until sugar and salt is dissolved. Cool to 110 degrees and pour over melon that has been placed into mason jars, tightly packed without crushing the melon. Top with mason lid and place in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days. Use pickled melon on salads, with cured ham, as a snack, or as a simple summer dessert with sorbet.
For the salad:
-1.5 pounds oven roasted, peeled and chilled baby beets
-8 ounces pickled melon (see above)
-your favorite mini lettuce or micro greens such as Maché or baby curly endive
-thinly sliced and rinsed red onion or chopped scallion greens
-your favorite vinaigrette or bleu cheese dressing
Method:
Compose all items on your favorite serving platter or on individual serving plates and drizzle lightly with dressing. Serve chilled as an appetizer or salad course as is or add grilled chicken or prosciutto for a lite summer entrée.
