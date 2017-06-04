Man Struck, Killed By SUV After Falling Out Of Limo Bus On Tri-State

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 27-year-old man died early Saturday after falling out of a limo bus and being struck by an SUV on Interstate 294 near north suburban Deerfield.
A 2012 Freightliner Truck Tractor limo bus was traveling south about 3:05 p.m. on I-294 at Lake Cook Road when James J. Larsen went to the front of the limo to turn up the radio volume, according to Illinois State Police.
Larsen lost his balance, fell down the stairs and out of the limo bus’ door onto the pavement, where he was struck by a black SUV, police said. The SUV didn’t stop and continued driving north from the scene.
Larsen, of Libertyville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An autopsy Sunday found Larson died of multiple blunt force injuries when he was struck by a motor vehicle after falling from another moving vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The crash investigation is ongoing.