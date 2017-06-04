5 Killed, 19 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 19 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

Most recently, a woman was fatally shot about 12:25 p.m. during a domestic-related shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago Police. The 22-year-old was shot in the head and back during an argument with a male in the 2500 block of West Lyndale. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, a 41-year-old man was found shot to death at 3:14 a.m. Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found the man in an empty lot in the 1800 block of West Maypole, police said. He had been shot in the head and chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was killed minutes earlier in a shooting about three blocks west in the same neighborhood, police said. Two men, aged 33 and 34, were walking on the sidewalk about 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Leavitt when someone fired shots at them. The 33-year-old was shot in the back and leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died. The 34-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized.

A man died after being wounded in a shooting at 1:06 p.m. Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said. Someone walked up to the 19-year-old in the 5400 block of West Cortez and shot him in the chest and body. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on those fatalities.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 11:45 a.m. Saturday when 21-year-old Novajah Ringold was fatally wounded during an argument in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Ringold was arguing with another male in the 6100 block of South Throop when the male pulled out a handgun and shot him in the head and torso, police said. The shooter then ran away. Ringold was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

The rest of the attacks continued a violent start to the month, with 46 people shot by the afternoon of the fourth day of June.

At least 318 people were shot in May, and 1,398 people have been shot so far this year, according to records kept by the Chicago Sun-Times.

At least 19 more people have been wounded in shootings across the city since Friday evening.

Additionally, Chicago Police officers were involved in two shootings this weekend. An officer was shot and a suspect was also wounded in an incident late Saturday in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers also fatally shot 17-year-old Corsean Lewis after he fired a round at their unmarked squad car late Friday, police said.

