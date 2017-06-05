Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews Expresses Disgust Over United States Leaving Paris Climate Accords

(CBS) Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews over the weekend expressed his anger over President Donald Trump recently pulling the United States out of the Paris climate accords, an agreement between nearly 200 countries to work toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and chart efforts to help mitigate global warming.
Toews posted a note on his Instagram account Saturday preaching the merits of keeping an open mind and long-term view.
Do you believe in climate change? Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know.