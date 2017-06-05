Chef Giuseppe Tentori Lobster Roll Lunch

Amazing Chef Giuseppe Tentori of GT Fish & Oyster joins Lin Brehmer for lunch.

Lobster Roll Recipe provided by Chef Giuseppe Tentori

Ingredients:

Herb Mayonnaise

2 cups mayonnaise

1 tbl fresh dill, chopped

1 tbl fresh chives, chopped

1 tbl fresh Italian parsley, chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

4x New England style hot dog buns (If New England style hot dog buns are unavailable. Regular hot buns will work just as well.)

¼ cup butter, melted

4x – 1 lb live lobsters

Directions:

Combine mayonnaise, dill, chives, Italian parsley, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Keep in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Brush the sides of the hot dog bun with the melted butter and place in the pan. (If the pan is not large enough to do all the buns at once, do it two batches.)

Toast on each side for 2 minutes or until golden brown repeat with the remaining buns if necessary.

Boil a large pot of water and add lobsters head first into the boiling water.

Cover, and boil for 15 minutes. The lobster shells will be bright red and the tails will be curled when they are done.

When the lobsters are done, remove meat from the shell cut it into large chunks.

Combine the herb mayonnaise with the lobster meat and divide the lobster salad evenly into each of the four toasted buns. Serve immediately.