Convicted Felon Charged In Shooting Of Chicago Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted felon out on parole is now charged with attempted murder in the shooting a Chicago police officer.

The shooting happened over the weekend. Dashonn Maggette, of Chicago is charged with one felony count of attempted murder and aggravated battery. Police say Maggette has a long police record.

Charges below against Maggette who is already out on parole for an earlier shooting. He is also a 5 time convicted felon. No Accountability. pic.twitter.com/hE6PJSaysx — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 5, 2017

Police said the officer was chasing Maggette into an East Chatham apartment building, where the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun. Police said the officer was shot in a struggle over the gun, and officers shot and wounded the suspect.

The officers involved were part of the department’s Summer Mobile Unit, which provides extra patrols in areas where there is an increase in criminal activity. The officers were working in the Gresham District, where there has been a recent uptick in shootings.

Police said officers from the unit work in uniform, and use unmarked Ford Explorers and sedans. Their mission is to stabilize communities, according to the department.

The officers involved in Saturday night’s shooting were on patrol when they saw a group of people drinking alcohol on the sidewalk near 81st and Maryland around 11 p.m. When they approached the group, one man sprinted away into a nearby apartment building.

“The officers followed, and upon entering the stairwell, observed the offender with a gun. There was a struggle over the gun. The offender shot one of the officers in the hand. Officers returned fire, striking the offender,” Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said.

The officer who was shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized. He likely will need hand surgery.