Cubs’ Kris Bryant, Jason Heyward In Line For Starting Status In All-Star Game

(CBS) Cubs star Kris Bryant remains in first place among National League third basemen in All-Star Game voting upon the second ballot returns, while outfielder Jason Heyward is also in line to start.
Bryant has 895,752 votes, opening up a hefty lead over the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, who has 613,571 votes.
Heyward has 498,079 votes, which is third among NL outfielders, behind leading vote-getter Bryce Harper of the Nationals (1.45 million) and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockes (979,961).
Three more Cubs are in second at their respective positions: catcher Willson Contreras, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and second baseman Javier Baez.
After leading last week, Rizzo was passed by Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. Rizzo is about 13,000 votes behind Zimmerman.
The Cubs’ Addison Russell is third among NL shortstops, while Ben Zobrist was fourth and Kyle Schwarber sixth among outfielders.
This year’s All-Star Game is set for July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.