Cubs Place Wade Davis On Paternity List, Add Dylan Floro To Bullpen

(CBS) The Cubs have placed closer Wade Davis on the paternity list.
He’ll miss the game against the Marlins on Monday evening at Wrigley Field, and the Cubs have added right-handed reliever Dylan Floro in his place in the bullpen. The paternity list is for a leave of one to three days, and Davis’ status past Monday is still to be determined.
The 31-year-old Davis has been spectacular in his first season in Chicago, recording a 0.89 ERA and 0.74 WHIP in 21 appearances while converting all 12 of his save chances.
Floro, 26, has an 8.53 ERA and 2.21 WHIP in 6 1/3 innings of work for the Cubs this season.