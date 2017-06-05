Irish P.M.: U.S. And Europe Should Tone Down “Megaphone Diplomacy”

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ireland’s outgoing prime minister is in Chicago today, talking trade and terrorism.
During his last trip to the U.S. as prime minister of Ireland, Enda Kenny saw fellow Irishmen U2 perform at Soldier Field last night and spoke to members of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs this morning.
Despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord and failure to endorse NATO’s collective defense spelled out in Article 5, Kenny says the United States and European Union should be able to work together.
He says lecturing one another and engaging in what he called “megaphone diplomacy” won’t be effective.
“We should be able to work in a far more constructive fashion together,” he said.
After his breakfast speech, Kenny reacted to news that one of the terrorists responsible for this weekend’s attack on London Bridge held an Irish ID card, saying the man was not one of the small group Ireland has “monitored and observed in respect of radicalization.”
Kenny’s trip to Chicago is to promote Ireland as a tourist and trade destination.