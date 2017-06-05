Man Suspected Of Logan Square Fatal Shooting Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman during a domestic-related incident Sunday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side was found dead, police said.
Shantae Nevith, 22, was shot by the 22-year-old man during an argument about 12:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Lyndale, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Nevith was shot in the head and back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., authorities said.
The man, identified as Charles Torrence Jr., ran away after the shooting. Police said he was found at 7:34 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Carroll with a gunshot wound to the head that appeared to be self-inflicted.
Torrence Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:44 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. Both Torrence Jr. and Nevith lived in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
