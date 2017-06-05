Police To Resume Search For Missing Swimmer At Montrose Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police will resume the search for a swimmer reported missing Sunday night near Montrose Beach.
Police said the woman, thought to be in her 40s, entered the water around 9:30 p.m. near Simonds Drive and Montrose Avenue, but never returned.
Searchers spent about 90 minutes looking for her via helicopter, from the ground, and from the water.
The search effort was suspended around 11 p.m., with no trace of the victim.
The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit planned to resume the search around 8 a.m.
The water temperature in Lake Michigan is about 60 degrees, which is extremely cold for swimming. Even accomplished swimmers generally should avoid swimming in such cold water.
To make matters worse this morning there is a beach hazard in effect. Waves are expecting be 5 to 8 feet in height through Tuesday night. Rip currents are expected to be strong as well, and water conditions are described as possibly life-threatening.