Actor Stacy Keach Had Heart Attack Onstage Last Week: Goodman

(CBS) – Veteran actor Stacy Keach had a mild heart attack during the May 30 opening night performance of “Pamplona,” Goodman Theatre officials confirmed.
Keach, 76, became ill and appeared disoriented during the one-man play, which centers on the twilight days of writer Ernest Hemingway. The show was cancelled that night, and then the entire run was scrapped so that Keach could continue recovering.
The press release issued Tuesday is the first official word about what Keach was going through – a “mild heart attack,” according to the Goodman. The television, stage and film actor is expected to make a full recovery.
“On behalf of Stacy Keach, his family and the Goodman, we would like to extend our gratitude for all of the generous support and concern shown to Stacy this past week. I remain awed by Stacy’s courage and strength after experiencing such a disturbing event; his spirits are high and he is resting and recovering comfortably,” Artistic Director Robert Falls said in a prepared statement.
There is discussion about rescheduling the production, the Goodman said.