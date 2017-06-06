Man Tried To Lure 14-Year-Old Girl To His House On NW Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl to his house Monday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

The girl got off a CTA bus about 5:30 p.m. and was walking home in the 4200 block of North Cicero when the suspect began following her and asking many questions, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl kept walking, but the man continued to follow, asking for her phone number and telling the girl she can get to know him and come to his house, police said.

The girl entered a McDonald’s to call her mother while the man stayed outside the restaurant and looked through the window, gesturing with his hands for her to come to him, police said. The girl notified her aunt, who then called 911.

Police said the girl saw the suspect on two other occasions last year.

He was described as a 140-pound, 5-foot-6 white man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. The man was wearing a Cubs baseball cap, white t-shirt and baggy blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.

