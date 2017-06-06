By Melanie Falina

There are two kinds of people in this world – the ones who like to go with the flow, who take things easy and like to see which way the wind blows, and then there are the thrill seekers. Adrenaline junkies or extreme activity lovers, whatever you want to call them, but if it’s fast and it’s seemingly dangerous then bring it on! And fortunately for Chicagoans, the Windy City has got a plethora of summer activities to appeal to everyone – be it calm and easy or wild and crazy. So if you’re not as much about sunning on the sand as you are riding the waves, and a little less likely to leisurely looking up at the clouds in the sky than you are to soar among them – here are some of the best activities for summer thrill seekers in Chicago.

Chicagoland Skydiving Center

12637 U.S. Route 30 West

Hinckley, IL 60520

(815) 286-9200

www.skydivecsc.com

If anyone’s ever told you to jump out of an airplane, they might in fact genuinely want you to have a fun time. So whether you’re interested in skydiving for the very first time or you’re gradually becoming an “airgasm” junkie, then the Chicagoland Skydiving Center in nearby Hinckley, Illinois is the place to go this summer. Take the air-plunge with a certified instructor who will work with first time jumpers on any fears and concerns they may have, brief you regarding all of your equipment and all that needs to happen once the parachute is strapped on. Chicagoland Skydiving Center also offers special options for marriage proposals, a training program for free-fall licenses, and there are even observation ride opportunities available if you’re still on the fence. And after your jump or ride-along, be sure to stop into the Chicagoland Skydiving Center’s Flight Deck Bar & Grill for a delicious meal and cool drink to round out your exciting day.

Hang Glide Chicago, Inc.

3234 N. 700 East Road

Clifton, IL. 60927

(219) 746-1480

www.hangglidechicago.com

So if you still like the idea of soaring through the sky but want something a little more mellow than plummeting from a plane then maybe hang gliding is more your speed. Established almost two decades ago now, Hang Glide Chicago is ready, willing, and able to give Chicagoans their own wings. If you’re ready to get your adrenaline pumping in an exhilarating – albeit safe – environment then give Hang Glide Chicago a call. Located in Clifton, Illinois, Hang Glide Chicago begins operations every weekend in May and runs through the warmer weather months. Regardless of if you’re a beginner pilot or an expert glider, from sunrise to sunset Hang Glide Chicago will give you a new perspective on life.

Jet Ski Chicago

North Avenue Beach

1600 N. Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL. 60613

(312) 600-8679

www.jetskischicago.com

Maybe you’re more of a ‘surf’ than a turf or sky kind of guy or gal, and if so then jet skiing might be exactly what the adrenaline-doctor ordered. The absolute best want to take in Chicago gorgeous lakefront and regal Navy Pier might just be on a jet ski – and Jet Ski Chicago makes it possible. The only provider of jet skis for Windy City’s beach areas and licensed by the Chicago Park District, Jet Ski Chicago offers affordable hourly rates and supplies the life jackets and wet suits. Check out the website for booking options and availability and get ready to experience Chicago in a whole new way.

Chicagoland Speedway

500 Speedway Blvd.

Joliet, IL. 60433

(815) 722-5500

Some drivers get behind the wheel and feed the need for speed that driving the limit on Chicago’s city streets just doesn’t satisfy. But at the Chicagland Speedway just a quick drive from the city in Joliet speed-demons can experience up to 160 mph and without the buzzkill of a ticket to go along with it. Get behind the wheel of a NASCAR-style stock car with a whopping 600 horsepower and take on Chicagoland Speedway 1.5 mile course. Drive your own or ride along with a professional driving instructor for the ultimate high octane experience in all of the Chicagoland area.

Ultimate Zip Line Adventure Course

1100 Ogden Ave.

Western Springs, IL. 60558

(800) 971-8271

www.cloud9living.com

One might think that wooded or tropical vacation spots are the only places to ‘zip’ through the air, trees, and one’s inhibitions, but it’s also possibly much closer to home as well. The Ultimate Zip Line Adventure Course located in nearby Bemis Park makes you climb, makes you crawl, and zooms you out over the forest, and you’ll absolutely love every moment of it. Voted one of the 10 Best Zip Line Courses in the country by USA Today, you’ll have 2-3 hours to challenge yourself in five distinctive course sections high above the treetops. With 39 crossings in all including five separate zip lines, you’ll never be the same – in a good way – after experiencing the Ultimate Zip Line Adventure Course.

