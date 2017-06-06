Chicago High School Lets Students Earn Extra Diploma

(CBS) — A high school diploma and a community college degree — it’s a first here in Chicago, and all part of an innovative cps program giving students the skills they need not only to go onto college but also enter the work force.
The program could be a model for other schools across the city, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
Sure, students are learning math and science in the classroom at Sarah E Goode STEM Academy, but there’s something much bigger going on here. The innovate model allows students to earn a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.
About a dozen students graduating Tuesday have now earned both both.
And employers are looking for the skills these kids have.